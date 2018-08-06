The Present Age
A year later, Trump's bizarre 4th of July speech makes sense
It was a declaration of war against other Americans. His presidency is done, but the conflict still rages.
Parker Molloy
Jul 4
Community thread: promote your work
I used to do this thing on Twitter where every few months I’d ask people to share something they were working on, a project they accomplished, s…
Parker Molloy
Jul 1
The GIF that keeps on… GIFfing?
Wrestling with my own mortality because I still use GIFs
Parker Molloy
Jun 30
New study highlights the virality of hate
And why "dunking" on our political opponents only fuels the problem.
Parker Molloy
Jun 29
Community thread: TV/movie/music/book recommendations
What’s everyone watching, listening to, reading, etc.? I’ll start: The new record from The Mountain Goats is really good. Share your thoughts an…
Parker Molloy
Jun 26
The future is Florida, and that has me worried
Don't expect the people who've been shouting about "free speech" to fight back against Republican attacks on open diiscussion.
Parker Molloy
Jun 25
The tyranny of t-shirts... or something.
The ACLU won a big First Amendment case at SCOTUS. Right-wingers completely miss the point.
Parker Molloy
Jun 23
The Tucker Carlson profile industrial complex
Tell us something we don't already know or don't tell us at all.
Parker Molloy
Jun 21
Moral Panic Attack
"It's not what you say, it's what people hear."
Parker Molloy
Jun 18
In conversation with Will Butler of Arcade Fire
"What do I do with all these ‘Humans in a Room’ cards?"
Parker Molloy
Jun 16
Fox News and the power of yelling about "cancel culture"
Did an NPR writer "cancel" Tom Hanks? No.
Parker Molloy
Jun 14
In conversation with Michael Hobbes from the "You're Wrong About" podcast
"To me, political correctness is just the same thing as cancel culture with a couple of the particulars swapped out."
Parker Molloy
Jun 11
