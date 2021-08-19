A small favor

I’ve been at this newsletter thing for a couple of months, and overall, I’m having a good time with it! I’ve got all the freedom in the world to discuss whatever issues I’m interested in on a given day and can take as long as I need to make sure my work accurately represents the point that I’m trying to make.

So far, I’ve written about things like climate change, the weirdness of the human brain, bizarre (false) stories about “anti-sex” beds, the Chicago Cubs (and existentialism), and more. I’ve interviewed comic book writers, politicians, government meme-smiths, and Grammy-winning musicians.

But I need a favor from you. Yes, you, the person reading this.

There are a lot of newsletters out there right now, so it’s easy to get lost in the sea of chaos. So for the next month or so, I’m going to focus on free content. I may put out one or two paid subscriber posts here and there, but what I want is to increase the number of total free subscribers so I can make the case for why my newsletter is worth a spot in your inbox.

I’m asking you to subscribe to the free version of this newsletter. (If you’re already paying for a subscription, thank you so much, you honestly have no idea how much you’re helping me out right now. And if this in your inbox, you’ve probably already completed this step. Thanks! )

And if you are already subscribed to either the paid or free versions of this newsletter, I’m asking you to please consider sharing it with friends, family, acquaintances, co-workers, and so on. Please consider posting links to the pieces on social media.

Please consider clicking the little heart on the newsletters, and definitely consider leaving feedback in the comment section. I read everything that gets posted in the comments, and if there’s something you think I’m doing really well or really poorly, I’m eager to hear it.

On October 1, I’m going to randomly select 3 free accounts and upgrade them to the paid version for free — forever.

Whether you signed up today, yesterday, two weeks from now, two weeks ago, I’m going to put all the sign-ups in a big list and select 3 names to give the permanent upgrade. I currently have a few thousand free readers and a few hundred paid readers. My goal is to hit 10,000 free subscribers before October 1. I’ll need your help to do it.

Also, if you have a podcast/newsletter of your own/TV show/magazine/whatever… and you think I’d make for an interesting guest, please send me an e-mail: parker@readthepresentage.com.

Thanks, everyone! Back to normal newsletters tomorrow!