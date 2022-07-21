Happy 2nd newsletter of the day, folks. I think this is the first time I’ve ever sent out a second, but after seeing “Bret Stephens” trend on Twitter, I felt obligated to. Don’t worry, though, I’ll try to keep it to 1 per day at most from now on (though usually somewhere around 4 per week.)

The New York Times asked its columnists to write about a time they were wrong. And given this opportunity… they stumbled. Turns out that when you ask some of the most self-absorbed people on the planet (as columnists tend to be) to reflect on their work in a critical way, you’re going to get the same kinds of answers a narcissist might give to an interviewer who asks a job candidate for their “greatest weakness.” (“Some might say that I just work too hard.”)

While the whole series is hit or miss (Paul Krugman said he was wrong about inflation, Michelle Goldberg said she regretted writing that Al Franken should resign from the Senate, and Gail Collins said she regretted working references to the time Mitt Romney drove to Canada with his dog strapped to the roof of his car), I was genuinely curious what Bret Stephens would say. And here it was: