Community thread: TV/movie/music/book recommendations

Parker Molloy Jun 26

What’s everyone watching, listening to, reading, etc.?

I’ll start: The new record from The Mountain Goats is really good.

You’re gonna hear me say this more than once today: THE NEW MOUNTAIN GOATS ALBUM IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE, STREAMING, AND REMOTE VIEWING

June 25th 2021

Share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments. Thanks!

