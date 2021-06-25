I’ll start: The new record from The Mountain Goats is really good.
June 25th 2021
Share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments. Thanks!
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Community thread: TV/movie/music/book recommendations
What’s everyone watching, listening to, reading, etc.?
I’ll start: The new record from The Mountain Goats is really good.
June 25th 2021273 Retweets2,414 Likes
Share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments. Thanks!
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.