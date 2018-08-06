I’ve now released 3 episodes of The Present Age podcast, and I’m having a lot of fun doing it! I would really appreciate any feedback that you have. (Yes, I already know that I say “um” and “you know” too much while talking, no need to mention it.)
I’ve been trying to keep the episodes at roughly half an hour (sorry, my conversation with Sara in episode 3 ran long), and in response to suggestions about what you want out of podcasts (as well as accessibility), I’ve been having full transcripts of the podcasts made.
Who would you like me to try to interview in future episodes? Next week’s is already recorded (I’m very excited about it), but I’m trying to get my August episodes lined up here in the next week or so. Is there a creator or commentator you’d be interested in hearing from?
Also, while you’re at it, check out the first 3 episodes by clicking the banners below:
Community thread: podcast guest suggestions
