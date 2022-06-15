Last week, I had a chance to chat with The Daily Show’s Roy Wood, Jr. and the ACLU’s Chase Strangio about the state of trans rights in the U.S. — the Republican-led attacks on trans people, the relative Democratic silence on the issue — and just reflecting a bit on the time we live in.

You can watch the interview here:

You can also listen to it as a podcast wherever you normally get your podcasts:

If that’s of interest to you, please check out some of these recent articles I’ve written about trans issues:

Most recently, I covered the way right-wing groups are targeting Pride Month events:

And before that, about how Republicans tried to blame trans people for the Uvalde mass shooting (even thought trans people had nothing to do with it):

National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott released a plan for what the party will do if they retake control of the government, and it basically amounts to exclusion of trans people from society.