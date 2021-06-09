Dre(a)dfully fake outrage

Last month, I wrote an article about the expansion of Fox News’ annual “War on Christmas” narrative into a year-long freakout, which was itself an expansion on a piece I wrote back in 2018 about how Tucker Carlson Tonight was “the local news broadcast from hell.” For years, right-wing media have stoked the “cancel culture” flames with this sort of outrage-bait. Recently, more respectable outlets have been getting in on disingenuous rage curation.

For instance, take this story published by The New Yorker:

The story’s headline (“The Importance of Teaching Dred Scott”) and sub-headline (“By limiting discussion of the infamous Supreme Court decision, law-school professors risk minimizing the role of racism in American history.”) make it sound as though there is a growing movement in law schools to gloss over the 1857 SCOTUS decision that held that Black people were “not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word ‘citizens’ in the Constitution.”

It’s now recognized as a horrific decision that was effectively nullified by the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, but it is part of US history. If there was a movement to exclude discussion of the cases in law schools, that might be worthy of an article -- but no such movement exists. The article is based entirely on a single Twitter discussion that the author witnessed.

By now, people who work in media are well aware of how these types of stories get used to fuel “cancel culture” narratives about oversensitive “snowflakes” on the left who can’t handle discussion of ideas they disagree with. It’s become something of a cottage industry. But those stories, like this one, usually don’t add up.

On Twitter, the replies to the article consist of precisely two points of view.

One point of view: people expressing outrage/anger/righteous indignation over this controversy, arguing in support of teaching about the case.

The other point of view: people correctly noting that this entire story was based on a single tweet thread from a single law professor.

One thing you may notice when looking at these replies is that the people buying into the fake outrage tend to be the ones with titles like “Labor & Employment deputy team leader at Bloomberg Law” and “Senior National Correspondent, ABC News” in their bios. The more internet savvy and media-literate responses seem to be mostly coming from people who don’t have verification checkmarks and who don’t work in media. This isn’t some super complicated issue. Literally, anybody can see what is happening, and yet those with the largest platforms of all can’t help but fall for this outrage bait every single time it pops up. It is a choice -- they choose to push the “cancel culture” outrage narrative.

There aren’t many (if any) people in the replies arguing in favor of omitting bad SCOTUS decisions from law school discussions. The entire premise of the piece is a straw man.

