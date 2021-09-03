Floods, fires, bad Supreme Court opinions, and more.
How’s everybody doing? What’s on your mind? What’s keeping you motivated?
Let’s all chat in the comments of this post. I’ll keep updating throughout the day.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Friday forum: What keeps you going?
It’s been a rough week.
Floods, fires, bad Supreme Court opinions, and more.
How’s everybody doing? What’s on your mind? What’s keeping you motivated?
Let’s all chat in the comments of this post. I’ll keep updating throughout the day.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.