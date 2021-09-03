The Present Age

Friday forum: What keeps you going?

It’s been a rough week.

Floods, fires, bad Supreme Court opinions,  and more.

How’s everybody doing? What’s on your mind? What’s keeping you motivated?

Let’s all chat in the comments of this post. I’ll keep updating throughout the day.

