Ilya Shapiro and the media-victimhood industrial complex
"Victims of cancel culture" don't even actually need to be "canceled" anymore.
So back in January, news broke that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement was imminent. As is always the case, people who spend way too much time on the internet rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts — some good, some bad, and… well… some… Ilya Shapiro.
Shapiro is a conservative commentator, lawyer, and former Vice President of the libertarian Cato Institute. His reaction to Breyer’s retirement made some waves.
“Because Biden said he’[d] only consider black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached. Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term,” Shapiro tweeted. “Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog[ressive] & v[ery] smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into latest intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors? “
During his run for president, Joe Biden committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. There had never been a Black woman on the Court. Conservative media had been periodically using that promise as evidence that Biden was “excluding” other potential Supreme Court nominees because they weren’t Black women. The argument was that this wasn’t fair, that this was racist (against white people?), that this was sexist (against men?), and that Biden wouldn’t be choosing based on merit, yadda yadda, etc.
He got a lot of criticism on Twitter over it, and the dean of Georgetown University Law Center, where Shapiro was just about to start working as a senior lecturer and as the executive director of the school’s Center for the Constitution, added to the mix by calling the tweets “appalling” and “at odds with everything we stand for at Georgetown Law and are damaging to the culture of equity and inclusion that Georgetown Law is building every day.”
While awaiting the results of this investigation, Shapiro floated the baseless claim that protests outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes had caused Justice Samuel Alito and his family to flee to an unknown location. A whole bunch of media outlets decided to cover this
Anyway, so Georgetown finishes up its investigation and clears Shapiro of violating their rules. Story over, right? Wrong.
On June 2, the right-wing Wall Street Journal gave him space in its right-wing opinion section to talk about his “cancel culture nightmare” being over. Okay, fine, whatever. This is all very stupid.
But then four days later, he put out another piece, again in WSJ, announcing that he resigned. “The university didn’t fire me, but it yielded to the progressive mob, abandoned free speech, and created a hostile environment,” reads the sub-headline.