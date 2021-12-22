How to become a Fox News star, according to Fox News star Jesse Watters

A couple of days back, Florida lawyer Ron Filipkowski shared a 1:25 video of Fox News host Jesse Watters speaking at right-wing advocacy group Turning Points USA’s AmericaFest.

“The incendiary, dangerous, violent rhetoric against Dr. Fauci continues at AmericaFest,” tweeted Filipkowski. “Fox News host Jesse Watters tells them how to go after him to harass him in public: ‘Now you go in with the kill shot - deadly. Because, with an ambush, he doesn’t see it coming.’”

The following day, Fauci addressed the clip during an interview with CNN’s John Berman, calling the comments “crazy” and adding that he believed Watters “should be fired on the spot.”

While I think most people can agree that using the words “kill shot with an ambush? Deadly,” is probably not helpful in this particular moment in time, something about the clip felt off to me. It seemed odd that the video started with Watters saying “Now you go in for the kill shot.” So I wanted to do a little research before weighing in.

The full clip is a little more than 7:30 long, and while you obviously can’t expect people to sit through that full video, there was an additional 0:55 of context that Filipkowski could have included but didn’t.

I found the clip, put the whole portion on YouTube so you can see it, and did a rough transcription of it, published in full below:

Full transcript [emphasis mine]:

You guys like James O'Keeffe, right? Now James O’Keefe goes to people’s homes and sticks mics in their face and makes them ashamed of themselves because they screwed up. So James O’Keefe makes people awkward and that’s what we want. I’m sick and tired of conservatives always playing defense, right? It’s time for us to go on offense. We have to make them play defense. We’re always putting out fires, “Stop, stop, stop.” No, we need to go on offense, and this is how we’re going to do that.

I’m going to deputize all you guys to be little James O’Keefes, okay? And this is how we’re gonna get this done. Because you guys are in these college campuses, you guys are spread out all over the country, you guys have politicians flying in, officials flying in, you guys have to take advantage of that. Make a name for yourselves.

Alright, let’s just say Fauci comes to town. Let’s pretend he’s this podium. He’s about the same size. You gotta ambush a guy like Fauci. Okay, this is how you do these ambushes like O’Keefe.

You gotta be respectful because they’ll turn the tables on you. And you can’t have a blow-up in your face, so if you see Fauci out and about, and you know he’s coming to town, this is how you approach, okay?

First, you identify yourself. You say … My name is [your name], I’m from [name of school]. Do you mind, Dr. Fauci, if I ask you a few questions?

He’s going to say no, but you were polite. So if he says, “No, no, no, no, not right now,” you say, “No, no, no, we’re going to address this right now.” That’s how you turn the tables and you start it with an aggressive posture.

Then you hit him with the first question. The first question can’t be a “yes” or “no” question because his answer can just be “yes” or “no.” You have to elicit - it has to be a “how” or “why,” so what you do with Anthony Fauci is you say, “Dr. Fauci, why did you lie?” Okay, “Why did you lie?” I love that question. Hit him with, “Why did you lie when you said that you didn’t fund gain of function research at the Wuhan lab?”

Now Fauci, he did. He funded it. So he’s either going to deny it — he can’t deny it because he’s going to lie again, or he’s just gonna speak gibberish. You let them talk. Get it on tape with your iPhone or your buddy’s iPhone. I don’t have time to get into the technicality of it. But you let them talk.

And here’s your follow-up. Now there’s a little trick of the trade. Keep a little document in your pocket, alright? This is the grant that funded the research, it’s in your pocket. Now, you can print it out. It’s on the internet. You know what it is, or if it’s a blank sheet of paper, you hold the sheet of paper up for effect.

You say, “I have the grant right here, Dr. Fauci,” and you wave it in his face. You wave that in his face for the camera, for flair. And then you read it to him. You summarize. You say, “It says right here, 2014, 800 grand. This is your agency. Why do you continue to lie, doctor?” and you wave it.

Now, by that time, I mean, this guy is scrambling at this point. You have the goods, you have the goods. Because he’s been able to dodge and weave on the ABC and NBC, no one’s ever hit him in the face like this. Not even Rand Paul has been able to get in his face and point with the grant in his face. So then he’s in trouble. Now you go in for the kill shot.

The kill shot with an ambush? Deadly. Because he doesn’t see it coming. This is when you say, “Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab - the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?” Boom. He is dead. He is dead. He’s done. 30 seconds. That’s all you need. 30 seconds.

Now, you get that footage to us, you get it to Fox, you get it to Human Events, you get it to Breitbart, you get it to Daily Caller, you get it through the Turning Point pipeline. Imagine Tucker Carlson teases out of the A block, “Coming up: brave college student confronts Lord Fauci at dinner. Exclusive footage right back. Get us that. That’s what we want. That changes the whole conversation of the country.

I’ve authorized it. Just make sure it’s legal.

Or someone like Liz Warren. … So let’s say she does a Q&A at your college. Occasionally they expose themselves. They’ll do a Q&A. Now, Q&A, they’re sitting ducks because you’re a friendly questioner, right?

So you wait in line at the Q&A, and you have someone positioned with a camera. You can set this whole up. I’ll tell you about it someday. So, first question is your set-up. You only need two questions for the Q&A kill shot: the set-up and then the kill shot. So, the set-up question is super polite, super respectful.

“Senator Warren,” speak loud and project because remember, we’re using this on television. “Senator Warren, how big of an issue is white privilege in America?”

She thinks it’s a friendly question and she’ll drone on and on about white privilege and you let her talk. Then when she’s finished, here comes the follow-up: “So Senator Warren, if you believe in white privilege, then why did you steal an indian’s identity to get ahead professionally?”

Boom. Guys. She’s gone, but all hell’s gonna break loose. They’re probably gonna grab you and like throw you off the stage or wherever you’re asking the question from, but we got the tape! Hannity, “Coming up, Pocahontas confronted at Dartmouth!”

And then you guys are little stars, we can trust you, you have a career path. “Hey, aren’t you the chick that confronted Pocahontas?”

Internships. You know. So that’s what you want to do.