Ahoy, readers!

A few weeks back, I wrapped up my 2021 newsletters with a reflection on the “dunk culture” of social media. For all the good that social media (and the internet, generally) can bring, there’s always been a whole lot of bad. The piece ran through a couple of examples of people who had been put through the ol’ online criticism ringer, and I definitely recommend checking it out before reading the rest of this post:

Now that we’re all caught up with that, let me just say [insert incomprehensible wailing noises here]. Okay, where was I…

As I am wont to do, I was wasting time on Twitter a couple of weeks ago when I saw a tweet from Katelyn Burns , who is a friend and whose podcast I was on back in December. Or actually, I saw a tweet containing a screenshot of a tweet sent by Katelyn Burns. It read:

My hottest take is that I got two Covid shots in a FEMA tent at a metro stop under Trump and got told to google tests and watched hospitals stop reporting statistics under Biden.

My first thought was, “Huh, this doesn’t quite seem to add up time-wise,” and it didn’t. But I also saw underneath the screenshot, it read, “This Tweet has been deleted.”

The screenshot showed that the tweet had 9 retweets, 31 quote tweets, and 89 likes before it was deleted. That’s barely anything, and based on how many of the interactions were quote tweets, most people who saw it were probably saying that she was wrong.

“Well, at least that’s over with,” I thought, foolishly.

But before I get to that, let’s just look at what was correct and not-so-correct in her original tweet.

So, in all, Katelyn got a few things wrong, which is why she acknowledged the mistake and deleted her tweet. This is where the story should have ended, but it didn’t.

People spent the better part of the next week relentlessly harassing her, accusing her of lying.

For days, people piled on. Long after Katelyn had deleted the tweet and acknowledged her mistake, they accused her of being some sort of pro-Trump operative, they called for her to be fired from her job (she’s a freelancer, a concept that seemed to elude a lot of the people angrily mashing out tweets), and just generally treated her like garbage.

The replies to her tweet in which she owns up to the mistake were some of the more ridiculous things I’ve seen on the internet lately (which is saying quite a lot!). There seemed to be a big trend of people responding to her with something extremely hostile, her responding by asking what people wanted from her, and then others piling on even harder and inventing storylines that make them feel justified for bullying her. Here’s one example of this: