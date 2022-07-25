Happy Monday, all. Let’s start the week with a lengthy post for paid subscribers.

Since June 26, 2015, here are all the places in the United States where it’s legal for same-sex couples to get married: everywhere.

On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples had a constitutionally-protected right to marriage.

Easy, right? Okay, now let’s see what the state of marriage equality would look like if Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case which acknowledged this right, were to be overturned…

Source: Movement Advance Project LGBTQ policy spotlight, March 2022 . More details can be found at the MAP link, including information about what happens in these states if/when Obergefell gets overturned.

Yeah, it turns out that there are many places with laws and/or state constitutions that could ban same-sex marriage if Obergefell were to be overturned! But hey, no need to worry about that, right? Well…