The future of marriage inequality?
The press needs to do a better job of covering Republicans' anti-LGBTQ sentiment and actions. Instead, it gives them way too much credit.
Happy Monday, all. Let’s start the week with a lengthy post for paid subscribers.
Since June 26, 2015, here are all the places in the United States where it’s legal for same-sex couples to get married: everywhere.
Easy, right? Okay, now let’s see what the state of marriage equality would look like if Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case which acknowledged this right, were to be overturned…
Yeah, it turns out that there are many places with laws and/or state constitutions that could ban same-sex marriage if Obergefell were to be overturned!1 But hey, no need to worry about that, right? Well…