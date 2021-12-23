Merry Christmas from Parker and The Present Age

Hello and Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

As this year comes to a close, I wanted to take some time to thank those of you who’ve supported my work here at The Present Age since I started it back in June. I’m still making tweaks here and there based on the feedback I’ve received in comments and emails from readers, and I’m excited about the possibilities that 2022 may bring.

Also, as you may or may not have noticed, I haven’t put out a new episode of my podcast in a few weeks. I’m in the process of tweaking it a bit, and I plan to resume episodes of that early in the year. Again, I’m always open to feedback, suggestions, or comments about it, and if there’s someone you’d like me to try to get on for an interview or there’s a specific topic you’d like me to try to tackle, I’m all ears.

That said, I wanted to discuss some of my plans for The Present Age in 2022.

One bit of feedback I’ve heard from some folks is that they enjoy the newsletter, but don’t enjoy getting so many newsletters. I get it! It’s hard to hit “inbox zero” if you’re getting inundated with three new messages from me each week plus any other newsletters you’re signing up for. So here’s what I’m thinking: Sometime during Q1 of next year, I’m going to expand the number of options available for subscribers by giving people the ability to sign up for all emails, a single weekly digest email, or virtually zero emails at all. I haven’t quite figured out how I’m going to implement this, but I wanted to let you know that I’ve received this feedback and am working on it.

So far, I've made a point of trying to keep as much of my content free as humanly possible. In 2022, I'll be putting more of my work behind the paywall. It's been a bit of a rough go of things trying to make this into my primary source of income. But don't worry! There will still be a lot of free material. If you enjoy my work here (or my tweets or just me, generally), the best way you can support me is by purchasing a paid subscription. If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas present for someone in particular, may I recommend purchasing them a gift subscription? And if you'd like to donate a subscription to someone who couldn't otherwise afford one (but don't have anybody in mind), here's where you can do that.



But for now, may each of you have a very, very Merry Christmas. I know many of you are probably trying to take a much-needed break from all things internet, so I’ll give your inbox a break by only sending one newsletter next week.

Stay safe out there,

Parker