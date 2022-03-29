This art was made by a computer
I spent a few days playing with an AI art tool. My mind is blown.
Last week, I saw a tweet from Brielle Garcia1 about a new AI art visualization tool called MidJourney. I’ve messed around a bit with AI-generated art in the past, but MidJourney is just… well, I want to show you. First, here’s the thread that caught my attention:
So I applied to be a part of the tool’s beta. Within a few days, I had access of my own, and it’s changed how I think about artificial intelligence. I’m absolutely fascinated by the concept, blown away by the current ability to churn out virtually anything you can imagine in seconds, and honestly a little worried about what happens when this technology takes the next leap.2
(Also, if you’re reading this in your email, it’s almost certainly going to clip a big portion of the bottom, so it might be best to open this newsletter in a browser.)
Paid subscribers, please feel free to drop some requests in the comments below. I’ll try to make a few of them for a future paid-subscriber-only newsletter edition.
And if you’re not yet a paid subscriber, there are still 2 days left to sign up for a free 90-day subscription on all annual plans:
On to the artwork:
One of my first inputs was “Chicago skyline by Andy Warhol.” It brought back some absolutely stunning stuff looking like this:
Wow. Okay, what next… Okay, how about a “photorealistic picture of World War III:”
That’s… certainly more realistic than I thought it’d be. Not quite enough to fool someone into thinking it’s real, but you can definitely see the potential here. Anyway, a little sillier: “Bart Simpson by Pablo Picasso”
Nailed it. Okay, but “what if Wes Anderson made The Matrix?”
For this one, I just put in the emoji for dog, city night, and rainbow. Here’s what I got:
What if “Walt Disney created a baby ghost character?”
How about “the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a friendly cartoon character?”
Or some abstract “Spider-Man-themed silkscreen” ideas?
Show me “the singularity:”
Okay, now do an interdimensional portal:
The Shakespeare line, “Hell is empty and all the devils are here:”
Or “Phoebe Bridgers as a Byzantine icon:”
Let’s try something goofy but specific… “Dinosaur astronauts in the style of a 1957 Soviet poster”
Something darker, but more realistic: “Children watch as a nuclear warhead explodes in the distance”
Or… “photographic evidence that ghosts are real?”
Or “fossils of extraterrestrials found on Earth:”
How about “a cat wearing a mech suit in the style of Shaun Tan:”
“Mitch McConnell as a Confederate general:”
“Phoebe Bridgers as a Byzantine icon:”
“A portrait of Joe Biden by Grant Wood:”
“The ‘This is fine’ dog as painted by Sandro Botticelli":”
“Elon Musk with lobster claws for hands:”
“Logos for Minor League Baseball teams:”
“Chicago as paper art:”
“The United States of America by Andy Warhol:”
And finally, “Cartoon duck holding a baseball bat:”
You may know her work from Nick Lutsko’s “Spirit Halloween Planet” video.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.