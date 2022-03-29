Last week, I saw a tweet from Brielle Garcia about a new AI art visualization tool called MidJourney. I’ve messed around a bit with AI-generated art in the past, but MidJourney is just… well, I want to show you. First, here’s the thread that caught my attention:

So I applied to be a part of the tool’s beta. Within a few days, I had access of my own, and it’s changed how I think about artificial intelligence. I’m absolutely fascinated by the concept, blown away by the current ability to churn out virtually anything you can imagine in seconds, and honestly a little worried about what happens when this technology takes the next leap.

(Also, if you’re reading this in your email, it’s almost certainly going to clip a big portion of the bottom, so it might be best to open this newsletter in a browser.)

On to the artwork:

One of my first inputs was “Chicago skyline by Andy Warhol.” It brought back some absolutely stunning stuff looking like this:

Wow. Okay, what next… Okay, how about a “photorealistic picture of World War III:”

That’s… certainly more realistic than I thought it’d be. Not quite enough to fool someone into thinking it’s real, but you can definitely see the potential here. Anyway, a little sillier: “Bart Simpson by Pablo Picasso”

Nailed it. Okay, but “what if Wes Anderson made The Matrix?”

For this one, I just put in the emoji for dog, city night, and rainbow. Here’s what I got:

What if “Walt Disney created a baby ghost character?”

How about “the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a friendly cartoon character?”

Or some abstract “Spider-Man-themed silkscreen” ideas?

Show me “the singularity:”

Okay, now do an interdimensional portal:

The Shakespeare line, “Hell is empty and all the devils are here:”

Or “Phoebe Bridgers as a Byzantine icon:”

Let’s try something goofy but specific… “Dinosaur astronauts in the style of a 1957 Soviet poster”

Something darker, but more realistic: “Children watch as a nuclear warhead explodes in the distance”

Or… “photographic evidence that ghosts are real?”

Or “fossils of extraterrestrials found on Earth:”

How about “a cat wearing a mech suit in the style of Shaun Tan:”

“Mitch McConnell as a Confederate general:”

“A portrait of Joe Biden by Grant Wood:”

“The ‘This is fine’ dog as painted by Sandro Botticelli":”

“Elon Musk with lobster claws for hands:”

“Logos for Minor League Baseball teams:”

“Chicago as paper art:”

“The United States of America by Andy Warhol:”

And finally, “Cartoon duck holding a baseball bat:”