Share this postA moratorium on "cancel culture" stories, pleasewww.readthepresentage.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailSpeech BubblesA moratorium on "cancel culture" stories, pleaseThe New York Magazine's latest installment failed in a big way.Parker Molloy14 hr ago194Share this postA moratorium on "cancel culture" stories, pleasewww.readthepresentage.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailI write a fair amount about my irritation with “cancel culture” stories. Just recently, I’ve touched on the subject here, here, here, here, and here. They’re just so… tedious and tend to be, well, shit journalism.This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in