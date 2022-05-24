Netflix has a new Ricky Gervais comedy special out today. Based on the news stories I’ve seen about it, he seems to have once again decided to make trans people the butt of a whole bunch of his jokes. Not exactly surprising. I watched a couple of the clips, and eh, oh well, what are you going to do, right?

I debated writing a whole post about the special in which I try to thread the needle between philosophy and media criticism, looking back on the history of stand-up comedy, blah blah, etc. — but then remembered that I already wrote that piece last year when Dave Chappelle put out a special, also on Netflix.

So rather than rehash those points (I think I take a fairly nuanced approach in that piece), I’m just going to recommend that people read last year’s story. Just replace references to Chappelle with Gervais in your mind:

There is one thing that I can’t help but think about…

Right-wingers love to yell things like, “Go woke, go broke!” I… do not get it. I especially do not get it when their example of “woke” is Netflix, which has been churning out “un-woke” content for as long as it’s been making original programming.

Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk. All Netflix dudes! And yet…

…Sir, Netflix quite literally just made a documentary (which has been lambasted for being a fawning piece of SpaceX spon-con) about you! Starring you! Etc.!

Netflix’s stock took a tumble after losing subscribers after trying to raise prices in an increasingly competitive streaming arena, all while doling out tens of millions of dollars to “un-woke” comedians for specials. The right-wing response to that? “Go woke, go broke.” But that doesn’t make sense! They lost money after going all-in with “un-woke” content! How is that a “go woke, go broke” situation? How? It doesn’t make sense! Anyway, I don’t know. I’m tired. I don’t give a crap about Netflix or Dave Chappelle or Ricky Gervais. I am annoyed by the reactionary stupidity of the right’s “go woke, go broke” nonsense, though.

Until next time…

