Pink slime news, 2022
A fake story about suburban Chicago schools made the rounds on social media.
On November 5, 2020, the morning after the presidential election, I saw a story from a website called “Milwaukee City Wire” claiming that in a number of Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s voting wards, there were more votes than there were registered voters. If accurate, that would be a gigantic scandal, so why weren’t any of the mainstream newspapers in the area (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Chicago Tribune, local TV channels, etc.) covering it? Simply put: the story was completely false.
Unfortunately, by the time debunks of the story began making the rounds, the false information was already being posted on social media by conservative employees at places like Newsweek, The Washington Examiner, and The Wall Street Journal. Eventually, a version of the claim made it into the feed of Republican Party spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington (who currently works for former President Donald Trump). Here’s her tweet, still online years after being debunked:
That brings us to this week.
Oak Park and River Forest High School administrators will require teachers next school year to adjust their classroom grading scales to account for the skin color or ethnicity of its students.
School board members discussed the plan called “Transformative Education Professional Development & Grading” at a meeting on May 26, presented by Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Laurie Fiorenza.
In an effort to equalize test scores among racial groups, OPRF will order its teachers to exclude from their grading assessments variables it says disproportionally hurt the grades of black students. They can no longer be docked for missing class, misbehaving in school or failing to turn in their assignments, according to the plan.
Would it shock you to learn that this story is complete nonsense? And would it shock you to learn that this story was the product of another pink slime news network? In this case, it was LGIS, or Local Government Information Services, run by Illinois-based right-wing nutcase Dan Proft. Here are some of the other phony news outlets that are part of LGIS:
The actual story here was simple: there wasn’t one.
Traditional grading practices perpetuate inequities and intensify the opportunity gap
Integrating equitable assessment and grading practices into all academic and elective courses requires the collaborative effort of a team of educators committed to improvements that benefit all students.
Many OPRFHS teachers are successfully exploring and implementing more equitable grading practices such as: utilizing aspects of competency-based grading, eliminating zeroes from the grade book, and encouraging and rewarding growth over time.
Teachers and administrators at OPRFHS will continue the process necessary to make grading improvements that reflect our beliefs."