Transcript, Politics + Media 101, February 14, 2022:

What does cancel culture mean to you?

Parker Molloy: Well, that's kind of the question. Cancel culture, in itself, is sort of this buzzword that gets thrown around. And it's one of many buzzwords that get used in politics and media. You've got cancel culture, call-out culture, political correctness. These are all kind of describing the same thing. Woke, wokeness, wokeness run amuck, PC culture gone amok. These sorts of things have described the same kind of phenomenon for decades, really.