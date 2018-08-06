The Present Age

Community thread: promote your work

Parker MolloyJul 1Comment 15

I used to do this thing on Twitter where every few months I’d ask people to share something they were working on, a project they accomplished, some writing that they did, etc. I’d then go through and retweet some of those posts. I’m going to try to recreate that same experience here.

In the replies, please feel free to promote your work. Drop a link and a description. If it’s successful, we can make this a regular thing.

The Present Age is a reader-supported newsletter. While a free version of the newsletter exists, paid subscriptions make this work possible.

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Parker Molloy. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
The Present Age is on Substack – the place for independent writing