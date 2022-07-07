I’ve written a lot about how frustrated I get when I see articles built entirely around a handful of tweets. These stories are often framed with headlines like, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is Deemed ‘Racist'“ (The National Review, 2018, made up entirely out of 4 tweets that were clearly joking about how during the dinner scene, Franklin, a Black character, has an entire side of a table to himself), “Apple Fixes ‘Terrible’ Bagel Emoji Design After Social Media Outrage” (Fox News, 2018, again, entirely made up of tweets that were jokes), and “Social Justice Warriors Outraged Over ‘White Woman’ Cast as "‘The Mummy.’ There’s Just One Problem” (The Blaze, 2017, four tweets from random accounts that had zero retweets or likes at the time the piece was written).

This is just how media works these days, and it’s been especially beneficial to conservatives and others on the right who push the “cancel culture”/”people are too sensitive!” narrative. Trying to push back on it is mostly pointless, as people will simply point to the few tweets making the points that supported the story in the first place. Just check out yesterday's newsletter for an example of this happening at a big, mainstream media outlet.

So last night, as I was getting ready for bed, I saw that Ryan George had a new video out.

If you’re not familiar with his work, Ryan George is probably best known for doing “Pitch Meeting” videos over at Screen Rant (though those recently moved to their own page. They’re usually pretty funny! Here’s one about the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.)

Anyway! His latest video really just sums up my frustration with the world of media in a sadly-all-too-accurate kind of way. Check it out! I also transcribed it below.