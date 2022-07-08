Welcome to the weekly recap. In this post, I’ll be linking to my work from the week, sharing some stories from others I thought were interesting, and providing a few casual thoughts on [gestures at everything]. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “TPA Weekly Recap.” If you don’t want to receive the weekly recap, leave all boxes except “TPA Weekly Recap” checked.

From me this week: the word “woman” and outrage bait

On Tuesday, I published a somewhat lengthy piece about why the nonsense arguments people make where they claim that places are trying to “ban” the word “woman” are misleading and wrong.

And on Thursday, I published a shorter piece about outrage bait.

What I’ve been reading this week from others:

Don Moynihan has a great piece over at his Can We Still Govern? newsletter about how Republicans’ decision to lean into hard-right “culture war” issues have been making life impossible for teachers just trying to do their jobs.

Tom Scocca has a piece over at Indignity about NYT columnist Pamela Paul (who wrote one of the pieces arguing that the word “woman” is being erased) that is definitely worth a read.

At her Men Yell At Me newsletter, Lyz Lenz has another piece on the inclusive language topic.

Jessica Valenti has started an Abortion, Every Day podcast over at her Substack, for paid subscribers:

And I really appreciated this edition of Brad Esposito’s Very Fine Day about money in media.

