Trans rights, the Boss Baby war, and my bad brain

It was a busy week, so let’s jump right in.

On Monday, I published a newsletter about Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)’s proposals to effectively drive trans people out of public life in a roundabout way. Couching his anti-trans views in faux concerns for “the children,” Scott wants to make it illegal for trans kids to get the medical treatment they need. If you have time to read just one of my pieces from this week, make it this one.

On Wednesday, I published a piece about why people think they know more about certain topics than they actually do, and why we’re seeing so many opinions from people who are absolutely convinced that the war in Ukraine is about whatever their own pet political issue happens to be.

And yesterday, I posted a quick little blog post about feeling overwhelmed by current events and hyperconnectivity. It was a chance for me to express myself a little bit in animations, too, which was a fun little exercise.

Posts from others that I want to draw attention to:

Attacks on trans people (and specifically, trans kids) have been roaring right along, so this week’s recommendations all have to do with that.

First, Lyz Lenz named “people outlawing trans girls from sports” as her “dingus of the week.” The post deals with what’s currently happening in her home of Iowa.

Judd Legum has a piece about corporations that say they’re pro-LGBTQ… while donating to virulently anti-LGBTQ politicians…A

Melissa Gira Grant is following the story of a Texas state employee who is now under investigation because she has a trans child.

And finally, Katelyn Burns has another must-read piece about what’s happening in Texas.

That’s it for this week! Please leave any questions, comments, feedback, or recommendations (definitely recommendations) in the comments below. Have a good weekend, everyone!