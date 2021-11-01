As I sit here at my computer, silently trying to figure out what to write about for this edition of my newsletter, I keep coming back to something: I am miserable.
Time for a social (media) experiment
As I sit here at my computer, silently trying to figure out what to write about for this edition of my newsletter, I keep coming back to something: I am miserable.
And while it’s certainly not the sole reason for said misery, I think that Twitter has a lot to do with it.
That being said, I’m going to try a little experiment. It’s simple, really. For the next week, I’m going to use Twitter for just one purpose: to post links. If I post a newsletter, I’ll post a link. If a friend needs help getting the word out about something, I’ll give that friend a retweet.
Will this make me less miserable? Only time will tell.
Maybe I’ll come out of this having learned that Twitter is not the source of my sorrow. Or maybe it is. Who’s to say, really?
But there’s something about having to try to sort coherent, complex thoughts into 280 characters… which can be screenshotted, stripped from whatever context existed, and reposted (or just quote tweeted and dunked on)… it’s so tiring. Most of the time, I find that it’s honestly just not worth it. I’d much rather take time to put my thoughts into sentences and paragraphs instead of just having to hope for the best when it comes to the online world.
I’m going to make more of a point to respond to the comments on these newsletter posts. As I’ve said before, the goal of this newsletter is to better understand the way we communicate in this hyperconnected world. So here I am, trying to do exactly that.
I think social media can be a force for good, but too often it is not.
Does this resonate with you? Have you tried a social media detox? If so, what was it like? What did you get out of it?
