Busy week for me on and off The Present Age. Let’s review!

On Monday, I wrote a bit about how out of place I sometimes feel in the world of newsletters, which like other media within the attention economy, seems to incentivize reflexive contrarianism over thoughtful analysis.

On Tuesday, I wrote about a ridiculous segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that uncritically stated that social media companies censor conservatives and that the left is attacking free speech. I brought receipts, as they say.

On Wednesday, I published a piece for DAME Magazine about the state of opinion journalism. I’m really happy with how that turned out and hope you have the time to check it out.

On Thursday, Ryan Broderick (who runs the fantastic Garbage Day newsletter) interviewed me for an article he wrote for Fast Company about Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter. Check it out.

Posts from others that I want to draw attention to:

That’s it for this week! Please leave any questions, comments, feedback, or recommendations (definitely recommendations) in the comments below. Have a good weekend, everyone!