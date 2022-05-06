Welcome to the weekly recap. In this post, I’ll be linking to my work from the week, sharing some stories from others I thought were interesting, and providing a few casual thoughts on [gestures at everything]. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “TPA Weekly Recap.” If you don’t want to receive the weekly recap, leave all boxes except “TPA Weekly Recap” checked.

From me th is week: Roe, Roe, Roe your vote

On Tuesday, I put together a “Post-Roe reading list” filled with some of the articles I read in the immediate aftermath of the SCOTUS opinion leak.

On Wednesday, I wrote a little something (using history!) pushing back on the idea that “the Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists,” as Elon Musk put it.

Also on Wednesday, I appeared on The Recount’s “Chatterbrain” game show (short clip below, full episode here).

And finally, on Thursday, I wrote about how the media’s decision to treat “pro-life” as a value-neutral term helped give anti-abortion groups a boost.

Posts from others that I want to draw attention to.

There’s a great interview with Robin Marty, author of The New Handbook for a Post-Roe America, about, well… a post-Roe America, over at Discourse Blog.

If you’re curious how the right-wing/anti-abortion movement is responding to news that Roe is about to be overturned, Teddy Wilson has you covered at Radical Reports.

Embedded asks the important question, “What is online feminism now?”

And Ryan Broderick has a deep-dive on the completely bonkers rumor that Republicans keep repeating about schools supposedly having litter boxes in their bathrooms for “students who identify as cats.” (It’s obviously nonsense.)

Today’s tunes

I’ve been watching/listening to this video of a guy named Thiago Ramalho doing really cool things with loop pedals and his guitar. It’s almost a decade old, but I just saw it a few weeks back. Check it out.

That's it for this week!