Welcome to the weekly recap. In this post, I’ll be linking to my work from the week, sharing some stories from others I thought were interesting, and providing a few casual thoughts on [gestures at everything]. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “TPA Weekly Recap.” If you don’t want to receive the weekly recap, leave all boxes except “TPA Weekly Recap” checked.

From me this week: satire of satire, newslettering, and internetting.

On Monday, I published a parody of one of my favorite articles from The Onion, substituting caution against the war in Iraq with concerns about the state of the GOP-driven culture war.

On Tuesday, I chatted with Tim Herrera about the business of writing a newsletter. Later that afternoon, I took part in a panel workshop with him over Zoom.

And then today, Embedded ran an edition of its “My Internet” series… starring me.

In it, I mentioned my new hobby of using Midjourney’s artificial intelligence art tool to bring @dril tweets to life. For example:

And also…

Posts from others that I want to draw attention to.

You all probably already follow Today in Tabs, but if you don’t, you should.

Don Moynihan’s Can We Still Govern? is another must-read for these times.

The post over at Pawprints containing the Susan Collins police report (yes, she really called 911 on people for writing “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA. Vote yes, clean up your mess.”) is some good ol’ fashioned journalism.

And Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner’s post over at Steady is a sobering read:

Today’s Tunes:

“good 4 u (Olivia Rodrigo cover)” by Tove Lo (this is just… so, so, so good.)