The Present Age Weekly Recap: June 10, 2022
There's just so much going on in the world.
From me this week: Yashar Ali, Ilya Shapiro
On Tuesday (which was the one-year anniversary of The Present Age, btw!), I published a story I had started working on last week about Yashar Ali, whose life was turned upside-down after Los Angeles Magazine published an unflattering profile about him.
And on Thursday, I wrote a bit about the latest example of a “victim of cancel culture” getting massive media coverage despite not actually being “canceled” (whatever that means these days). I plan on writing more generally on the topic next week, so stay tuned.
Reflections on year one.
Rather than publish a recap, last week I focused on sharing some of my favorite stories from the first year of TPA. You can read those here:
That said, I’ve kept my work here for a few simple reasons:
As far as the tech side of things is concerned, it’s really nice to not have to worry about fixing glitches or wondering whether or not my emails will actually get where they need to go. A big subscriber list doesn’t matter a whole lot if I can’t escape the dreaded spam folder.
The best part of running my newsletter on Substack is that I have complete creative and editorial freedom, which includes the freedom to promote other Substack newsletters I enjoy through the recently-released recommendations feature. It’s really neat to see how many subscriptions I’ve driven to other publications (and how many subscriptions other publications have driven to me). It creates a sort of community, entirely of my own making. How cool is that?
Stories from others I’d like to highlight
Once again, it’s like Lyz Lenz is taking the thoughts right out of my head and putting them in word form (but better than I could do it). Check out the latest edition of her “Dingus of the Week” segment.
I’ve long admired Marisa Kabas, and I was happy to see that she started up a new newsletter! This story about being a woman in media is great (I mean, the situation she describes is not great, but you get the idea).
As usual, Teddy Wilson has some great watching-the-January-6-hearings companion reading for you:
And finally, Dan Pfeiffer has a great breakdown of the Republican plan to whitewash the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
