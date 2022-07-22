Welcome to the weekly recap. In this post, I’ll be linking to my work from the week, sharing some stories from others I thought were interesting, and providing a few casual thoughts on [gestures at everything]. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “TPA Weekly Recap.” If you don’t want to receive the weekly recap, leave all boxes except “TPA Weekly Recap” checked.

The Present Age is a reader-supported publication. If you enjoy my work, please consider purchasing a paid subscription if you don’t already have one. Thanks!

From me this week:

On Monday, I published a response to a somewhat misleading FiveThirtyEight blog post. Basically, I find it disturbing that media outlets feel comfortable publishing articles clearly meant to nudge politicians to impose restrictions on people’s rights — and that’s exactly what FiveThirtyEight did.

On Wednesday, I published an article about legislative attacks on free speech in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Also, Renee Bracey Sherman addressed a House committee and shared instructions on self-managed abortions (which is one of the things certain states may soon try to make illegal to discuss).

And then on Thursday, I published two pieces. The first, about one of the biggest mistakes I see in how the press handles “cancel culture” stories, deals with Isaac Chotiner’s interview with Alan Dershowitz in a superb New Yorker article.

And the second newsletter I sent out on Thursday was just me riffing on New York Times columnist Bret Stephens’ piece about the one column he regrets writing.

Here’s where I’d usually post links to other articles I enjoyed this week. However…

Unfortunately, my dog Tater Tot hurt his leg playing in the yard yesterday and last night involved a trip to the emergency vet. Luckily, what we worried was a break/dislocation seems to be just a sprain of some sort and he’ll be back to zooming around the neighborhood in no time! So sorry, my Thursday evening newsletter prep time got thrown off. Recommendations will continue in next week’s recap newsletter!

Here are some tweets from my wife Kayla documenting Tater Tot’s trip to the emergency vet. (Also: check out Kayla’s online shop, Tiny Werewolves)

That’s it for this week. Have a safe and relaxing weekend, everyone. I’ll be back next week!