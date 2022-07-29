Welcome to the weekly recap. In this post, I’ll be linking to my work from the week, sharing some stories from others I thought were interesting, and providing a few casual thoughts on [gestures at everything]. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “TPA Weekly Recap.” If you don’t want to receive the weekly recap, leave all boxes except “TPA Weekly Recap” checked.

On Monday, I published a story about what would happen if the Supreme Court were to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized marriage equality. Turns out that a lot of states still have laws on the books banning same-sex marriage…

And then on Tuesday, I wrote about why I made 1,000 images of SpongeBob SquarePants using AI (and talked a bit about mental health).

