If you missed it, the Supreme Court is about to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which will end the right to an abortion and allow states (or the federal government) to implement various restrictions and outright bans on the practice. It goes without saying, but this is very bad. Politico obtained a leaked draft opinion, written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee and one of the most conservative members of the court.

Rather than try to write something new and (hopefully) insightful, I want to simply share some of the things I’ve been reading over the past day or so.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is channeling what a lot of people are feeling today:

Here are some truly essential reads from the likes of Lyz Lenz, Moira Donegan, Jessica Valenti, Talia Lavin, and Heather Cox Richardson.

Nicole Hannah Jones reminds us that the right wasn’t always so anti-Roe (and what their broader agenda was/is).

Digital surveillance of people seeking abortions is something you may not have known you needed to be worried about.

John Ganz has a new post about living under minority rule.

Jared Holt wrote about the bizarre insistence that the leak of the decision is a bigger story than the decision itself (for one, the decision will result in people dying; the leak will not cause any deaths.)

Julia Moser’s tweet about the way news organizations tip-toe around abortion really highlights how afraid of appearing liberal news orgs are, and how that has very negative consequences for society.

Just yesterday, the Washington Post reported that anti-abortion politicians and organizers are in the process of getting ready to push for a national abortion ban.

If you’re going to protests, know your rights.

You can currently still access abortion medications anywhere in the U.S., FYI!

And if you want to help out, one of the best things you can do is donate to local abortion funds. NNAF has a way to split your donations between more than 80 of these groups.

And Alison Turkos has a great resource if you’re just trying to help out, generally.

Edit: Download Robin Marty’s The New Handbook for a Post-Roe America here:

There are a lot more links I could share and a lot more people I could plug right now, but this is one of those instances where I feel like it’s important to get info out fast.

I’m sure I’ll be writing more about this in weeks and months to come, as well as touching on how this decision (assuming the draft opinion resembles the final version) sets up the court to strike down other important rights (see: marriage equality, the return of sodomy bans, and well… just about anything that 5 SCOTUS justices think fall outside the “tradition” of the U.S.). But that’s for another day.